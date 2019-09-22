Bills guard Jon Feliciano, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips injured

Buffalo Bills right guard Jon Feliciano left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter with a neck injury and was wearing a neck brace in the locker room after the game.

Coach Sean McDermott said he had not talked to the athletic trainers before his postgame news conference and did not have an update.

Rookie Cody Ford moved inside to guard and Ty Nsekhe will play at right tackle.

Asked if Ford needed to be play guard going forward, McDermott said, "He'll be ready to go."

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips went down late in the game and was taken to the X-ray room after the game. He left with an ice wrap on a knee as he left the stadium.

Tight end Tyler Kroft, who did not play because of an ankle injury, was wearing a walking boot on his left foot. Kroft has yet to make his Bills debut after breaking a foot in the spring.