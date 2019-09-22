Bills' Dawson Knox, Cody Ford fined for penalties in Giants game

Buffalo Bills rookies Dawson Knox and Cody Ford were fined by the NFL for penalties in last Sunday's victory against the New York Giants, according to Pro Football Talk.

According to the report, Knox was fined $28,075 and Ford was fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness penalties.

Knox was called for an illegal blindside block on a run by Devin Singletary in the fourth quarter.

Ford's fine was for his defense of quarterback Josh Allen. Ford shoved the Giants' Lorenzo Carter as Carter stood over Allen in the final two minutes of the game.

“We all got each other’s backs, so the message is going to be sent that you mess with one of us, you’ve got to mess with all of us,” Ford said. “And that’s what we’ve built here, is a brotherhood.”