BILLICA, Ann (Palgutt)

BILLICA - Ann (nee Palgutt)

Age 102, September 20, 2019, of Grand Island. Wife of the late Fred Billica; mother of Beverly Benton and Raymond (Deborah) Billica; grandmother of Joseph and Michael (Jodi) Batlle, Joshua, Erik and Jared (Amanda) Billica; great-grandmother of Colby, Bristol and Lucas; sister of Joe Palgutt, Irene Brunner and the late Steve and John Palgutt and Dorothy Wikierski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday 2:30 - 6:30 PM followed by Funeral Services Monday at 6:30 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2100 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, NY 14072.