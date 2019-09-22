BATT, Dorothy J. (Luedke)

BATT - Dorothy J. (nee Luedke)

Of North Tonawanda, entered with the Lord Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the age of 82, beloved wife of 63 years to Willis "Don" Batt; dearest mother of Charlene (Paul) Zablotny, Paulene Davis and Erik Batt; loving grandmother of four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; predeceased by one sister and seven brothers; sister-in-law of Pat (Jack) Durante; aunt of Bonnie Oddo. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends TUESDAY, September 24, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271), where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment in Arcacia Park Cemetery. Flowers graciously declined.