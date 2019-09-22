BAILEY, Richard J. Sr.

BAILEY BAILEY - Richard J., Sr. Departed this life September 18, 2019. Husband of the late Denise Bailey; cherished father of Richard J. Bailey, Jr., of Snyder, NY, and LaVonda D. Bailey; grandfather of Autumn and Erica; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 6-8 PM and Monday, September 23, 2019, 11 AM-12 noon, at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., Buffalo, NY, where Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, at 12 noon. Reverend Edward Jackson, Jr. officiating. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Bailey was a member of Hadji Temple No. 61 A.E.A.O.N.M.S, Bison Consistory No. 29 A.A.S.R.P.H.A, Companion Chapter No. 35 H.R.A.M.P.H.A, Naomi Chapter No. 10 P.H.O.E.S, and St. John's Lodge No. 16, Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons, under whose auspices Masonic Services will be conducted Sunday, at 6 PM. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com