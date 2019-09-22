Bahama rescue dogs travel 1,200 miles to new WNY homes

Homeless dogs from the Bahama Islands found new homes more than 1,200 miles away in Buffalo Niagara because of the efforts of a local rescue group that helped transport about 100 strays here during recent years.

Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. – short for Companion Animal Rescue for Evan and Snoopy – intensified its rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. But the group’s recent attempt to transport a van-load of pups from Florida was repeatedly thwarted by inclement weather, said Paula LaVango-Tatu, president and co-founder of the group.

"We’re at the mercy of the weather. There’s a time we postponed a rescue for six months," said LaVango-Tatu. "It’s easy to adopt a puppy or a cute dog. It’s the ones that jump or are afraid of people or that don’t get along with other dogs that are being passed over. That’s why we started the group. They have usually been abused and don’t have an idea of what it’s like living in a home with a family.”

The Town of Tonawanda organization works closely with Graciela (Chella) Phillips, who operates the Voiceless Dogs of Pawtcake Refuge in Nassau.

The name “Pawtcake” is derived from “potcake dogs,” the mixed-breed, short-haired dogs roaming the streets on several islands in the Bahamas. Their name comes from the congealed peas and rice mixture local residents traditionally eat. The overcooked rice caked at the bottom of the pot is sometimes fed to dogs.

The Pawtcake refuge in Nassau was inundated with new arrivals during Hurricane Dorian. Nassau did not bear the brunt of the ferocious storm, but high winds and torrential rain forced the dogs inside Phillips' home: “97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom,” Phillips said in one Facebook post. “It has been insane since last night. We have barricaded the refuge and nobody is outside. The music is playing in all directions of the house and the AC is blowing.”

The post and the photo that accompanied it went viral and sparked an online drive on FundRazr to benefit Pawtcake. The drive collected nearly $300,000 in two weeks.

Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. has worked with the Nassau shelter since its inception five years ago.

Chella sometimes is asked to take in 80 to 100 dogs at one time, LaVango-Tatu said.

"She goes in the evening and feeds the stray dogs," the Tonawanda group co-founder said. "They’re all spayed and neutered before they receive a health certificate. She only has a three-bedroom house, a smaller home. [Residents] of Nassau all look up to her."

Transport from Nassau starts with a flight to Miami, LaVango-Tatu said. The average cost is $3,000. Transport driver Doug Mincer works out of his home in Palm Bay, Fla.

“I’m doing it on a volunteer basis,” said Mincer, 62, who is retired from the U.S. Army. “They pay for the cost of food, tolls, hotel, vehicle rental and fuel. The cost from Fort Pierce to Tonawanda is $1,200. My partner and I travel straight through. Dogs like that coming in from the Bahamas have been abused as street dogs. The kids have been throwing sticks. They’ve been kicked, beaten and they’re scared. We only do transports for those who can’t do regular transports. They are a flight risk.”

Sandy Newman, a member of Buffalo C.A.R.E.S., adopted her dog Asya Marie from Pawtcake two years ago.

"Asya Marie looks like a shelty or Australian shepherd. She’s long-haired," said Newman, 62. "She probably would not have lasted long on the island.”

Newman, an electrical contractor from the City of Tonawanda, has visited Nassau frequently and stopped at Pawtcake to help Phillips. There’s a world of difference between Nassau’s vacation resorts and its nearby residential communities, she said.

“People there don’t think of their dogs the way we do,” she said. “We think of ours as family."