Another Voice: Catholic schools need support more than ever

By Andrew Ludwig

In a recent column, devout Catholic Bruce Andriatch encouraged Catholics who are frustrated with the church’s response to the clergy abuse scandals and who are frustrated with the slow pace of change in the Catholic hierarchy to stop giving.

I understand and agree with Andriatch’s outrage. Clergy abuse is a horrific crime. So are the associated cover-ups. Those responsible should be held accountable and victims should be given healing support. And I agree that the Catholic Church needs to make sweeping changes. But I disagree with Andriatch’s approach.

There can always be found an excuse to not give to a worthy cause. Everyone who has been blessed has an obligation to give back. Now is not the time to stop monetarily supporting our Catholic faith. Now is the time to more wisely invest our treasure, hope, faith and prayers.

Now is the time to invest directly in our local CCD programs and our local Catholic schools. The positive changes in the church that Andriatch wishes to see will start with our young people. The future of our Catholic faith will be molded in our Catholic schools and in our Sunday schools.

Have issues with the Catholic Church? Maybe you think priests should be allowed to marry? Maybe you think women should be ordained? Are you worried about how your offerings are being spent? Don’t stop giving. Put your money where your mouth is. Invest in the right place.

Donate directly to your local Catholic school. Changes in the Catholic Church will come from our faithful young people. Who knows? The young man you invest in could one day become the first married priest in recent history.

The young woman you support could one day become the first ordained female minister. A Catholic school boy or girl could grow up to become our next Catholic president. With the right education, faith and support, our children can do anything.

Now more than ever, Catholic education needs the support of the faithful. And not just financial support. I challenge concerned Catholics like Andriatch to become more involved in the long-neglected Catholic education of our young people. Have you stopped giving at Sunday Mass? Offer what you used to give directly to your local Catholic school. Teach CCD classes on Sunday. Teach or volunteer at your local Catholic school.

Be the change you wish to see. Help make that change happen. Maybe the path to justice for a young person, abused decades ago, can be found in helping the youth of today move the Catholic Church forward.

Andrew Ludwig is the principal at Northern Chautauqua Catholic School, the last operational Catholic School in Chautauqua County.