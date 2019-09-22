ALBA, Joseph Daniel

ALBA - Joseph Daniel Age 95, resident of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and formerly of West Seneca, NY, passed away on August 12, 2019. He was the husband of the late Gladys E. (Matson) Alba. Joe was a Marine Veteran of World War II. He is survived by his daughters, Susan E. Muller, Jane M. Ross (William) and his son, Joseph E. Alba. Grandpa will live on through his seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Joe will be remembered for his humor and his smile.