Agency lowers Buffalo's credit rating; warns of new troubles ahead

A top Wall Street financial agency has downgraded Buffalo’s credit rating, citing the city's “overly optimistic revenue assumptions” and “weak operating performance in recent years.”

In a Friday report, Fitch Ratings said the city’s rating – affecting interest rates and its ability to borrow – dropped from “AA-” to “A+.” Though Fitch forecasts the city’s financial outlook as “stable,” the new rating marks a drop from a series of improvements over the past several years.

Fitch also blamed the continuing dispute between the city and State of New York with the Seneca Nation of Indians over casino gambling revenues, which cumulatively stands at $17 million. Albany will advance the city $7.5 million this year to help mitigate the impact.

More basic reasons were also cited.

“Revenue growth prospects have slowed in recent years and the use of reserves has diminished the city’s fiscal resources and its capacity to respond to cyclical economic stress,” Fitch concluded. “Management does have the independent legal ability to increase revenues but limited expenditure flexibility. The city’s low long-term liability burden for debt and pensions continues to support the ‘A+’ rating.”

The agency warned that further action to control costs is warranted.

“Fitch believes that some of the budgeted revenue assumptions are optimistic,” it said. “The city has taken steps to improve its overall financial operations; however, a failure to return to structural balance could result in negative rating action.”

The new downgrade follows similar action by two other rating agencies – Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s financial services – in April 2018. They cited Buffalo’s structurally imbalanced budgets and repeated reliance on reserves in lowering the city’s fiscal outlook from “positive” to “stable,” though bond ratings at that time remained favorable.

Mayor Byron W. Brown on Sunday questioned the newest outlook from Fitch and stressed successes in managing city finances. He said Buffalo’s economic renaissance has been a direct result of a “prudent approach which puts taxpayers first.”

“The City’s bond rating – even with Fitch’s shift – remains stable, is still very strong, and indicates that Buffalo’s municipal bonds remain a very good investment,” Brown said. “The 2019-20 budget is structurally sound and balanced without drawing on any reserves.”

The mayor also noted that the state is advancing a portion of the city’s owed casino revenue to help in budget preparation.

“I believe there are assertions in the Fitch report that do not accurately assess Buffalo’s financial position,” he said. “We will continue to work to educate all the rating agencies about how the city is controlling costs and generating new revenues with the expectation that we will be given higher ratings in the near future.”

Still, Fitch included other observations in its latest report, hinting about stronger state involvement after a “hard” financial control board moved to advisory status in 2012.

“Fitch does not assume in its ratings that such mechanisms will be invoked,” the report said, “but it recognizes the potential benefit to operations and financial performance stemming from the imposition of an effective state-sponsored remediation plan.”

Underlying systemic problems are also cited in the report, especially the city’s comparatively low-income, high poverty and slowly declining population.

“Fitch expects the natural pace of expenditure growth to outpace revenues absent policy action, consistent with recent historical results and reflective of the city’s low revenue growth environment,” the rating agency said. “Expenditure flexibility is somewhat limited due to elevated carrying costs for debt retiree benefits and requirements for education funding; however, management maintains some capacity to cut costs through consolidating government functions.”

The report noted that the city’s recent labor contracts with its 3,000 employees revised various work rules and modified health benefits, which are expected to save money – but problems remain.

“Fitch expects inflationary-based salary and wage increases and other retiree benefit costs to outpace the flat rate of revenue growth,” the agency said.

Finances have proven a source of City Hall controversy in recent months, surrounding a May 9 cautionary report issued by Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams warning about the proposed 2019-20 budget unanimously passed by the Council on May 16. A week later, Miller-Williams filed a revised report with new revenue figures that were far less critical about the Brown administration budget.

Miller-Williams later said she wrote the revised, more upbeat report herself – without any input from the Brown administration – based on her own analysis of concerns raised in the first report. The conflicting reports led some Council members to call the rosier scenario “fake,” and say they would have been “in trouble” if they had relied on it.