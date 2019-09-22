ADAMS, Evelyn Christine (Stanley)

ADAMS ADAMS - Evelyn Christine (nee Stanley)

Called from labor to reward on September 20, 2019, loving wife of over 70 years to Peter William Adams; cherished mother of Peter Adams, John R. (Mildred) Adams, Benjamin G. (Patricia) Adams, Evelyn Denise Burgess, Julius G. (Carmon) Adams, Edna P. Adams, Cynthia L. (Darnell) Rice, Timothy M. (Tiffany) Adams, the late Paul D. (Kathy) Adams and the late Jean Kuykendall; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 26, 2019, 10 AM-12 Noon at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St., where funeral services will immediately follow. Rev. Jonathan R. Staples officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com