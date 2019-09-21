ZGLINICKI, Patricia "Jackie"

September 18, 2019 Age 71, daughter of the late Richard V., Sr. and Frances (nee Mackiewicz); brother of Robert (Suzanne) and the late Richard; niece of Rose Tabak, also survived by cousins. Visitation Sunday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1949 Clinton St., Buffalo (3 blocks west of S. Ogden St.) Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Casimir, Weimar at Casimir Sts. Monday at 9 AM (please assemble at church). Please share Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com