UB football finds fortitude in win against Temple

The University at Buffalo football team got the benefit of a few breaks and bounces in the first half. Then, in the fourth quarter of a 38-22 win against Temple, the Bulls’ pass defense showed its mettle.

Somewhere in between, the Bulls made a few mistakes. Even UB coach Lance Leipold acknowledged that with the win, his team still has room for growth as it prepares to open its conference schedule at noon Sept. 28 at Miami (Ohio).

“This is one of the kinds of games I like,” Leipold said. “You win by enough, but you’ve got plenty of things you’ve got to improve on, and make sure you grab their attention if you want to keep moving in the right direction.”

It wasn’t a perfect game; the Bulls (2-2) nearly allowed the Owls to climb back into the game on a pair of touchdowns in the final nine minutes. But after two weeks in which the Bulls struggled for consistency and for stronger play from its secondary, UB discovered some fortitude.

When the Bulls were down 7-0 less than nine minutes into the game, they didn’t panic. Instead, they responded.

The Bulls scored 24 points on three touchdowns and a field goal in the second quarter, including Jaret Patterson’s 4-yard run that gave the Bulls a 10-7 lead at 3:28 of the second quarter after a botched snap on a punt by the Owls put the Bulls at the Temple 7.

Three minutes later, UB linebacker Ledarius Mack sacked Temple quarterback Anthony Russo for a loss of eight yards and forced a fumble, which was recovered by UB defensive end Eric Black. That set up UB’s second touchdown, Matt Myers’ 7-yard touchdown run with 7:02 left in the first half, en route to a 24-7 lead at halftime.

The Bulls’ offense also produced in short-field situations. UB started four drives inside the Temple 35; three of those drives resulted in touchdowns, as the Bulls took a 31-10 lead into the fourth quarter and opened it to 38-10 five minutes into the fourth on Joey Banks’ 46-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The secondary, torched for 325 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-17 loss last weekend at Liberty, withstood Temple’s passing game. Russo threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-51 passing, but was intercepted three times and sacked three times.

Banks’ interception was the first of three key fourth-quarter stops of the Owls (2-1). Russo’s intended pass to Isaiah Wright went out of the back of the end zone on fourth-and-11 from the UB 19 with less than 6:30 left. Then, with his team trailing 38-16, Russo was unable to connect with Wright on fourth-and-3 from the UB 18.

“Our pass defense was pivotal,” Leipold said. “I didn’t realize they threw 51 passes in this game, and (Temple) kind of abandoned the running game. You’re asking guys, snap after snap, to keep going and going and we might have bent a few times, but we didn’t break.”

The Bulls defense was shorthanded, without starting linebackers Kadofi Wright (leg) and James Patterson, whom Leipold said was “medically ruled out” against the Owls. But Banks lauded UB’s defensive efforts, particularly the defensive line.

“We played as a unit,” Banks said. “We played as a team. No one was out there being selfish, making plays on our own. We let the plays come to us. It started up front. They were causing havoc up front and it trickled down to the secondary. The quarterback was throwing money out there. We were taking it.”

Mack also praised his team’s resiliency. The Bulls took advantage of the bounces and breaks, beginninng with a fumble by Kevin Marks that Temple linebacker Sam Franklin scooped up and returned for a touchdown with three minutes left in the first quarter. But the tally was waved off when officials ruled after replay review that Marks was down at the Temple 40, and UB completed the drive with Jackson Baltar’s 52-yard field goal – the second-longest in school history.

“This entire week, we told ourselves we’ve got to deal with adversity better,” Mack said. “If a bad play happens, we’ve got to take it to the chin and get out there and go stop them next time. That’s exactly what we did. If something bad happens, go get it back.”

Leipold acknowledged that over the last two weeks, morale inside the program has been down, following lopsided losses at Penn State and at Liberty. But the win against the Owls gives UB a springboard into its conference schedule.

“Rightfully so,” Leipold said. “We had it handed to us. This is a young football team. All in all, we might have played seven to eight seniors on both sides of the ball, total, playing a lot of snaps. But when we’re playing a lot of young guys, we’re making a lot of mistakes.

“But each and every week I think they grow up a bit more and wins like this should help us with confidence. But I told them in the locker room, win or lose, it’s time to turn our attention to conference play. We have to get focused, on Monday, to get ready to play a good football team on the road again.”