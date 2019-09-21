UB football gameday: Temple at Bulls

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, UB Stadium.

TV: ESPNU.

Radio: ESPN 1520.

Records: Temple 2-0, UB 1-2.

Last time out: Temple defeated Maryland 20-17 in Philadelphia. Owls quarterback Anthony Russo was 20 for 37 passing for 277 yards and three touchdowns, and receiver Jadan Blue caught five passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Liberty defeated UB 35-17 on Saturday in Lynchburg, Va. Bulls quarterback Matt Myers was 15 for 33 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Kevin Marks had 18 carries for 108 yards.

History: Buffalo leads the all-time series with Temple, 13-4. In the last meeting between the two teams, Anthony Johnson’s 29-yard touchdown with less than a minute left lifted the Bulls to a 36-29 win last September at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

On the run: The Bulls are averaging 226 yards a game on the ground, and have rushed for 675 yards in their first three games. It’s the highest rushing total in UB’s first three games since it joined the Mid-American Conference in 1999. Marks leads the Bulls with 247 rushing yards on 48 carries and is second in the MAC in rushing yards. Jaret Patterson is fourth in the MAC in rushing yards with 230 yards on 52 carries.

Time to convert: The Bulls have dominated their three opponents in time of possession, 33 minutes, 52 seconds to 26:08. At Liberty, the Bulls' offense held the ball for 31:51 to Liberty’s 28:09, but the Bulls haven’t been able to consistently produce points.

The Bulls have scored 20 points in their last 18 possessions since the start of the second half Sept. 7 at Penn State. The Bulls scored a field goal in eight second-half possessions at Penn State, then scored two touchdowns and a field goal in 10 possessions at Liberty.

While the Bulls were 3 for 4 in the red zone at Liberty, UB also missed two field goals.

“We had the ball at least three times past their 30-yard-line, and high red-zone opportunities (against Liberty),” coach Lance Leipold said. “Stopped on fourth-and-2 (from the Liberty 30 in the second quarter) and had a penalty on that. Missed two field goals and we shouldn’t even be attempting field goals. We’re there, but yet we’re not finishing. We have to operate a little more consistently with some of the things we’re doing.”

More discipline: UB has been called for 20 penalties in its first three games, including eight against Liberty. Six of those penalties came in the first half, and those infractions ranged from tight end Cole Burniston getting called for a personal foul on a touchback, to a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct against Evin Ksiezarczyk.

Potential changes: Tight ends Zac Lefebvre and Julien Bourassa did not play against Liberty, and their availability is uncertain for Saturday. Jake Molinich and Burniston, a redshirt freshman from Canisius High, are listed on the depth chart at tight end for the Bulls.

“Cole got some opportunities later in the game (at Liberty),” Leipold said. “He’s a guy who’s been on special teams and he continues to grow. I’m sure if situations allow, we’ll incorporate him a little more this weekend.”

For the foes: The Bulls will see a familiar face when they host Temple; Rod Carey is in his first season as coach of the Owls, and he last faced UB as Northern Illinois' coach in November, when the Huskies defeated the Bulls for the MAC championship in Detroit. Carey coached at NIU for six seasons before taking over the Owls in January.

Led by defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh (11 tackles, three sacks), Temple’s defense has been its forte so far. The Owls have given up 29 points in their first two games, but are 24th in the nation in total defense (275.5 yards), sixth in pass efficiency defense (84.32 yards) and third in red-zone defense (44.4 percent). Maryland was 2 for 6 on red-zone opportunities last weekend at Temple, but a pair of goal-line stands by the Owls in the final four minutes helped preserve the win.

Temple quarterbacks Russo and Todd Centeio have combined to throw for 784 yards and eight touchdowns on 56-of-83 passing, and have been intercepted twice. Russo, who has taken the bulk of Temple’s snaps, has plenty of options to throw to. Four Temple receivers have at least 100 yards, including Jadan Blue (15 catches for 249 yards, two touchdowns). Running backs Re’Mahn Davis and Jager Gardner have combined for 288 rushing yards (152 and 136 yards, respectively) and three touchdowns.