STRYCHALSKI, Ann F. (Jiagielski)

September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George, Sr.; devoted mother of George Jr. (Dawn) and Gregory (Kathleen); loving grandmother of Christine "Chrissy", Timothy (Ashley), Christopher (Jaclyn), Jackie Strychalski, Tanya (Matt) Moore and Alexei Ramsey; dear sister of Joan (late Stanley) Mann and Josie (Raymond) Gray; also survived by nine great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will be present Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) where services will be held Monday at 9:15 AM and at St. Andrew's Church at 10 AM. Please share online condolences at www.Pietszak.com