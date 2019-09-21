Starpoint takes down West Seneca East behind Carlson's five-touchdown game

PENDLETON – Joe Carlson remembered what happened the last time Starpoint played West Seneca East. So too did his teammates.

They were determined not to let that happen again, and Carlson made the plays that enabled the Spartans to not only gain a small measure of revenge but more importantly remain unbeaten.

Carlson set a Starpoint record by scoring five touchdowns against the defending Section VI Class A champions. He also kicked five extra points as the Spartans pinned a 41-15 defeat on the Trojans during Homecoming at Tudor Stadium.

Carlson, a senior receiver/defensive back, rocked East by picking off a fourth-down pass and returning it 90 yards for a touchdown just 4 minutes, 45 seconds into the contest. He followed with the extra-point kick.

But that was just the beginning.

Carlson added touchdown catches of 2, 20, 47 and 25 yards during his night for the books. He factored in 35 of his team’s points. Sophomore quarterback Carson Marcus tossed five TDs, while Jake Dean was a beast on defense with 13 tackles, a sack and a 21-yard TD catch.

But Carlson kick-started a Spartans crew wearing their traditional homecoming black jerseys with silver numbers against a program that put up 59 points on them last year with the pick-six. Starpoint (3-0) bolted to a 27-0 lead with Carlson scoring each point.

“Last year we got beat down pretty good so that was drilled in our memories,” said Carlson who caught seven passes for 133 yards. “When that pick-six happened it showed me and the rest of team that we’re here to play and that we’re not afraid of anything.”

“I’m glad Joe’s on my team,” Starpoint coach Al Cavagnaro said. “He’s dynamite. Every time he touches the ball he just goes.”

Carlson also made plays in the punting game with several nice returns. He made sure the Spartans faithful in attendance had plenty to cheer about by consistently finding open spots in coverage while on offense.

A 15-yard punt return by Carlson set up a short TD drive that ended with Carlson making a 2-yard catch to make it 13-0.

Marcus found Carlson for a 20-yard TD to open the second quarter. Later, with three defenders on him, Carlson tracked down a 47-yard perfectly thrown pass from Marcus in the only spot Carlson could grab the ball.

“All week we watched film and watched how they were going to play us, hoping for man coverage with one safety over the top,” Carlson said. “We were going to take advantage of that as much as possible.”

“We’re young in the secondary, but every time the ball is near him he’s going to catch it,” Trojans coach Jim Maurino said.

After West Seneca East got on the board in the third quarter, Carlson blunted Trojan rally hopes with a 25-yard TD catch.

“I happened to get open and the quarterback made the perfect throw every time,” Carlson said.

The Trojans (2-1) made it 35-15 after a sensational Devare Mathis 89-yard catch and run touchdown. He then passed to Brady Frys for the two-point conversion.

Mathis, who was responsible for 30 of his team’s 31 points in last week’s one-point win over Sweet Home, had a good day – finishing with six catches for 143 yards and 22 rushes for 89 yards. He also had a 68-yard TD in the first quarter called back due to a hold.

“We’ll learn from this, we’ll get better,” Maurino said. “They had our number tonight. We had a couple things not go our way early and it was too much to overcome.”