St. Joe's win caps football week full of double takes, and Week 3 observations

It’s a sight that hasn’t been seen in a while following at St. Joe’s-Canisius football game.

Marauders players celebrating with each other; celebrating with the school’s student section “The Rowdies;” celebrating with other longtime maroon and white fans and alumni.

Folks who had to be wondering if this streak of losing in perhaps the area’s most-heated rivalry would ever end.

On a hot, sunny day at Canisius High School’s Stransky Complex in West Seneca, it finally did. Just when it seemed as if the Crusaders were well on their way to posting their 11th straight victory over their rival, St. Joe’s figured it out.

The Marauders scored the game’s final 25 points to earn a hard-fought, hard-hitting and perhaps surprising 32-21 triumph in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association opener for both teams.

“That win was for the whole school,” senior receiver Sam Kline said. “It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had. It’s just pure happiness.”

St. Joe’s first triumph over the Crusaders since the 2011 Monsignor Martin semifinals capped an interesting week in Western New York high school football. It’s a three-day span that began Thursday night with Akron not just earning its first win over Cleveland Hill since 1997 but doing so in without-a-doubt 47-0 fashion to improve to 3-0.

It continued Friday night with Starpoint drubbing reigning Section VI Class A champion West Seneca East, Clarence stunning defending Class AA champion Lancaster in overtime, and Franklinville/Ellicottville handing defending state Class D champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama its first loss since 2017.

As T.O. once proudly exclaimed, “Grab your popcorn.” This season of football in the 7-1-6 has suddenly gotten very interesting.

Which brings us back to Saturday in which there were no shortage of heroes for a St. Joe’s crew that seemed down and out after Canisius sophomore quarterback Tyler Baker scored on an electrifying 79-yard run that gave the Crusaders a 21-7 lead before a standing-room-only crowd.

Senior Micah Brown, who like several of his teammates appeared to be all over the place on offense and defense, kick-started the comeback by scoring his second touchdown of the day, a 25-yard run with 5:08 left in the third quarter. That came two plays after St. Joe’s recovered a muffed punt.

The Marauders then earned another break when Canisius opted to go for it on fourth-down inside its own 30. After a fourth-and-1 got pushed back by a delay of game, a St. Joe’s defender crushed Baker on a run play that came up 3 yards short.

St. Joe’s pounced with sophomore quarterback Callum Wither, who did a fine job avoiding pressure and keeping plays alive, finding Wally Wisniewski for a 27-yard TD to make it 21-19.

Then it was Kline’s time to shine.

After getting dinged up earlier in the game after a twisting hit around his knee, he returned to the game to catch six passes for 107 yards and two TDs. He got a step on the deep safety and that was more than enough to haul in the go-ahead touchdown – a 49-yard toss from Wither with 1:01 left in the third. He then scored on a 21-yard catch with just over 4 minutes left to pretty much seal the deal.

From potential deflation to no-doubt-about-it elation for the 2-1 Marauders, who are now 48-40-3 all-time against the Crusaders.

“We saw in an interview on the news that they said they were going to win,” Kline said. “We just wanted to shut them up, end the streak, change things. We knew we had to come in and do what we did and that’s what happened.”

“That muffed punt really flipped the momentum,” said Canisius coach Rich Robbins. “I made a bad decision to go for it on fourth down.

“All the credit to St.Joe’s. I think they wanted it. They were a little more desperate. When momentum shifted, our guys didn’t react quickly enough to that … or do something to get that momentum back on our side, and that’s how you lose a game.”

During the 10-game losing streak – the second longest by one side in the rivalry to the 17 in a row Canisius lost from 1983-1998, St. Joe’s has played the Crusaders tough on a few occasions only to come up short.

That includes a 2015 semifinal loss at New Era Field in brutally slick and windy conditions in which current Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil’s extra-point boot wound up being the difference-maker in a 7-6 verdict.

Then there’s last year meeting in which St. Joe’s seemed poised to end it only to see the Crusaders pull out a comeback victory by scoring the winning TD with 7 seconds left.

Why didn’t St. Joe’s players think “here we go again” after falling behind 21-7?

“We never lost hope,” Kline said. “We gave up a touchdown to start the second half, but we just told ourselves we’re not going to lose this game.”

“We have a group of senior leaders, a great group of kids who genuinely care,” said fourth-year Marauders coach Derek Landri of his 29-player varsity roster. “They work with each other and for each other. … It’s a testament to them and their resolve.

“I was part of a streak,” said Landri, who attended football power De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif. “There’s 151 games where we didn’t lose. These boys are starting something special and they aren’t doing it for anybody but themselves, their family and their school. It’s inspiring to watch how they play, the effort, the heart. As a coach, I couldn’t be more proud for them.”

Jubilation in Clarence

While St. Joe’s fans didn’t storm the enclosed field guarded by police Saturday, Clarence counterparts brought the party to the players after the Red Devils’ 27-26 win over Lancaster was in the book.

The video was on Twitter and Red Devils coach Paul Burgio recalled the scene was quite serene.

“It was a pretty emotional moment,” he said of Clarence’s first win over Lancaster since Oct. 30, 2014. “It was good seeing the student body have that moments. … To beat a team like that, this is my third year as a coach. I told my team sooner or later we have to win a game we’re not supposed to win. This was a step in the right direction.”

Clarence is now 2-1 and has split two games with Class AA contenders Bennett and Lancaster. It hosts another contender in 2-1 Jamestown this Friday.

Al to hang up whistle

Al Cavagnaro said this will be his last year coaching Starpoint.

“Thirty-four years and 65-years-old, even though I still have the fire, but it’s time,” he said after Starpoint’s 41-15 win over W. Seneca East.

Regarding Friday’s win over the Trojans, a team that trounced them 59-22 last season: “We had one word all week and it was sacrifice. We talked about last year and we talked about how we had to sacrifice up front to take them out of their running game.”

Week 3 observations

-- WNY Maritime/Health Sciences continues to make itself at home on the road. The team with no home field remains flawless after handing Iroquois its first loss 34-13. The Falcons face Canisius (0-3) in nonleaguer next Saturday before returning to division play at Medina on Oct. 4.

-- It’s never too early to think playoffs, especially in a division with just four league games. Medina kept hope alive by not only recording its first win but by doing so on the road at former unbeaten Maryvale. The Mustangs (1-2) are now 1-1 in B-2 with Dunkirk coming to Vets Park for a clash that likely could determine each’s postseason fate. Remember, Maritime leads the division with a 2-0 mark with wins over Dunkirk and Iroquois. Iroquois has a win over Medina.

-- Kenmore West built on its Week 1 triumph over West Seneca West by crushing North Tonawanda, 53-0.

-- Orchard Park disposed of its first three foes as expected, but business picks up over the next four weeks. It begins Saturday at 1 p.m. when OP hosts Bennett at Quaker Field. This should begin a stretch in which the Class AA playoff seeding comes into focus. The teams split last year, with the Tigers ending Orchard Park’s season in the sectional semifinals. OP also faces Lancaster in Week 6 and Jamestown in Week 7 – both on the road.