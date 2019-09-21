Saturday's top high school football games

St. Joe’s at Canisius, 1 p.m. Saturday at the Stransky Complex

The Canisius-St. Joe’s feud receives the Great American Rivalry Series treatment. It’s not the first time in the 16 years of the Great American series that the spotlight has shown on this heated Western New York battle. Canisius enters this clash 0-2 but has beaten the Marauders 10 straight times. That includes last year’s 34-28 thriller in which the Crusaders rallied to score the go-ahead touchdown with 7 seconds left.

St. Joe’s is 1-1 following last week’s rout of Bennett. Marauders lead all-time series 47-40-3 with their last win coming in 2011 Monsignor Martin semifinals (48-47) on a game-ending 2-point conversion pass by Chad Kelly to Rod Payne.

Each side has a promising sophomore quarterback with St. Joe’s led by Callum Wither and Canisius Tyler Baker.

Other playmakers to keep an eye on: For St. Joe’s the list includes running back Jimmy Scott, receiver Micah Brown and Vinny Lomeo.

For Canisius the list features running back Joe Dixon and receivers Nigel Dabney and Nik McMillan.

Other games of interest

• Niagara Falls at Hutch-Tech at 1 p.m. at Riverside’s Dingboom Field. Hutch-Tech looks to break into the win column for the first time, while Falls looks to improve to 2-1.

• North Tonawanda at Kenmore West, 2 p.m. at Crosby Field. After having last week’s game against McKinley called off late due to safety concerns, the Blue Devils return to action for the first time since becoming just the second team in 26 games to defeat West Seneca West.

• Orchard Park at Niagara Wheatfield, 2 p.m. OP brings a 2-0 mark into clash against 1-1 Falcons.

Large schools

School (Class) Rec Pts LW

1 Lancaster [7] (AA) 2-0 85 1

2 Orchard Park (AA) 2-0 68 3

3 St. Francis [2] 1-1 64 2

4 South Park (A) 2-0 59 7

5 St. Joe’s 1-1 45 10

6 Jamestown (AA) 2-0 40 9

7 Canisius 0-2 35 5t

8 West Seneca East (A) 2-0 31 8

9t Bennett (AA) 1-1 23 4

9t Kenmore West (A) 1-0 23 5t

Others receiving votes: Starpoint 10, Sweet Home 8 and McKinley 4

Pollsters: Mark Adair (WNY Football Weekly), Sean Bruso (Lancaster assistant coach), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy), Rick Coburn (Trench Trophy), Dick Gallagher (WNY High School Sports), Tom Langworthy (Jamestown coach), John Lewis (Connolly Cup), Rich Robbins (Canisius coach), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News) and Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup)

Small schools

School (Class) Rec Pts LW

1 Southwestern [7] (C) 2-0 106 1

2 Pioneer [2] (B) 2-0 88 2

3 CSP [1] (D) 2-0 82 4

4 Maryvale (B) 2-0 76 3

5 WNY Maritime/ 2-0 71 5

Health Sciences [1] (B)

6 Albion (B) 2-0 46 7

7 Iroquois (B) 2-0 30 8

8 Cleveland Hill (C) 1-1 25 NR

9 Wilson (C) 2-0 23 10t

10 Cheektowaga (B) 1-1 20 10t

Others receiving votes: Lackawanna 8, Franklinville/Ellicottville 7, Akron 6, East Aurora/Holland 6, Fredonia 5, Allegany-Limestone 5 and Lake Shore 2

Pollsters: Adair, William Atlas (Wilson), Bruso, Constantino, Gallagher, Lewis, Sarow, Angelo Sciandra (Cardinal O’Hara AD), Rodriguez, Ed Sciera (Trench Trophy) and Jay Sirianni (Southwestern)

