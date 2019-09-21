Neighbors sound off over noisy machine on Buffalo Club roof

The people who live in the neighborhoods off of South Elmwood Avenue near downtown have been asking the same question for a while now:

What is that noise?

It's high-pitched, annoying and frequent, residents said.

Neighbors say the auditory affront is courtesy of one of the city's most venerable institutions, the Buffalo Club on Delaware Avenue, and its cooling and dehumidifying system, and have taken their complaints to City Hall.

"If we’re sitting in my living room less than a half-block away, we can hear it. I can hear it from my yard," said Charles Grochowiak, 23, who has lived on Trinity Place since August and said he hears the noise at all hours of the day and night. "If you are standing on the north and east side of the Buffalo Club, other parts of the building block the sounds.”

Grochowiak – who works as an engineer and designs heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems – identified the machine as an air-cooled chiller, installed on the roof to cool and dehumidify air in the building below it.

The unit sits on the roof of a $9 million, 13,000-square-foot addition to the Buffalo Club, which was constructed in 2014. The three-story addition – near the club’s South Elmwood entrance – includes a spa, locker rooms, guest rooms and an international doubles hardball squash court, according to information posted on the Buffalo Club website.

Lou Petrucci, deputy commissioner of the city Department of Permits and Inspection Services, said an inspector visiting the site and the surrounding neighborhood on multiple occasions heard a "low humming noise" when no traffic was present. He said the inspector said it sounded like a window unit. In addition, the rooftop machine was checked by the manufacturer's technicians, who reported it was running fine and within accepted decibel levels, Petrucci added.

But Grochowiak is not the only resident bothered by the noise. The topic sparked a discussion on Nextdoor, an online social networking app for neighborhoods. In the Buffalo area, 137 neighborhoods are represented, including Allentown, Elmwood Village and Linwood, whose residents commented on the post by Grochowiak titled “Buffalo Club Noise.”

“Does anyone else hear the loud mechanical unit on the roof of the Buffalo Club?” posted Grochowiak. “It is not unreasonable to suggest that the Buffalo Club add some kind of physical screening like a wall to mitigate the noise coming from this unit.”

More than a dozen comments were recorded:

• “Is that what that noise is? Kind of like a loud industrial electric motor sound that permeates the night? Let me tell you, the only reason I never took action against it is because I could never figure out where it was coming from. I'm on the corner of Maryland and Cottage and we can hear it there,” said Peter Bestajovsky.

• “Is that the noise I could hear for quite a while now? I am definitely ready to take action. It sounded like some sort of a steel plant to me,” said another Allentown resident.

• “Exposed rooftop mechanicals have been against the code since 1999. The City never enforces it. Point it out to Permits and Inspections and they will do nothing. … There is a noise ordinance too. Good luck. Your best bet with the noise is to hire an acoustical consultant to document the noise,” said Daniel Sack of the Elmwood Village.

The Buffalo Green Code Unified Development Ordinance, approved by the Common Council in December 2016, represented the first update of the city zoning laws since 1953. Under code provisions, roof-mounted mechanical equipment is supposed to be fully screened.

Since the machine was installed in 2014 during construction of the addition, and before the Green Code was in place, Petrucci said the Green Code does not apply. Petrucci did send a notice of complaint to the Buffalo Club on Sept. 10, after Grochowiak registered his complaint with the city’s resolution center (311), where residents report service needs, check on the status of previous service requests and obtain information regarding city programs.

Daniel Moriyama, the club's general manager, did not return several requests for comment.

Founded as a private men's club in 1867, the Buffalo Club evolved into a registry of the city's most prominent residents, including E.B. Green, William G. Fargo, Dexter P. Rumsey, Ansley Wilcox, Roswell Park, Ellsworth Statler and two U.S. presidents. Millard Fillmore, who served as founding president, and Grover Cleveland, who was a member from 1881 to 1908.

In 1901, after the assassination of President William McKinley, it briefly served as the seat of the U.S. cabinet, and former Vice President Theodore Roosevelt.