Niagara Falls police continue investigation on Pierce Avenue

Niagara Falls police have said little about an investigation at a two-family home on Pierce Avenue.
Detectives and members of the police department's crime scene unit have been seen working at 1526 Pierce since Friday.
"This investigation involves the property at that location and is in no way related to the current occupant of this residence," the department said in an emailed statement.
Police have not released any further information.
Story topics: crime/ niagara falls/ police
