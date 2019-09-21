Neighbor feud probed in Somerset barn fire

SOMERSET – Investigators are probing reports of a neighbor feud that preceded a Wednesday morning barn fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

A Johnson Creek Road resident told sheriff's deputies that she was awakened by her dogs barking just after 1 a.m. Wednesday and found that her barn was fully engulfed in flames. The fire consumed three all-terrain vehicles, two dirt bikes and a John Deere tractor, along with an estimated $10,000 worth of "high-quality" burning wood and $15,000 worth of horse-riding equipment, according to police reports. Also destroyed were various lawn and garden tools.

The victim told deputies that she had seen someone in the area of the barn a couple nights before the fire, and that she has had ongoing issues with a neighbor. The case was turned over to the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau for further investigation. No one was hurt in the fire.