My View: ‘Old’ is not an insult, young not a compliment

I love to describe myself as old. Naturally, this evokes a slew of negative responses from people of all ages. “You’re not old!” is the most common one, usually said with shock at my calling myself that odious word.

I want to reframe our culture’s view of old from withered, sickly, ugly and undesirable and reclaim it to mean wise, experienced, resilient and interesting.

Advertisers would like us to feel ashamed of being old. Billions are spent on everything from Spanx to tattooed eyebrows to stave off the ravages of age. Clearly, telling people they must maintain the semblance of youth until they die is great for the economy. Sadly, it wreaks havoc on one’s ego and sense of intrinsic worth.

When older folks buy in, literally and figuratively, to thinking they are irrelevant, useless and unsightly they abandon their right to respect. In fact, they become part of the problem, perpetuating a self-hating trope that undermines all their accomplishments, experience and resilience.

It’s not enough to bring enthusiasm, perspective and knowledge to the table, you only have credibility if you look the part: younger than you are.

My generation, the baby boomers, are the force behind this incredibly damaging trend that tells elders they should do everything they can to avoid looking old. There will come a time, for those who perpetuate this fountain of youth through artifice philosophy, when there simply isn’t enough plastic surgery to make you look younger. What then?

I would rather embrace each season of my life with curiosity and a deep yearning to continue to evolve until I drop the body. The last thing I desire is to be 25 again. I was 25, as well as every age, so far, and lived them each to the best of my ability.

Aging challenges me to offer up my true self, as we yogis say. It encourages me to make myself appealing in deeper ways that, ideally, resonate with authentic places in others. I want to connect with the person, not their carapace. After getting to know someone a bit, isn’t it their personality and character you value rather than their looks?

Don’t misunderstand, I don’t believe simply making it to 60, 70 or beyond instantly confers wisdom or is automatically deserving of respect. But, the opposite tack, of lumping older people onto a discard pile, is short-sighted. If you’re young now you have two options: aging or death. Assuming you age, you may one day regret the callowness of treating elders like useless bits of protoplasm just taking up oxygen.

When people say age is just a number I think, really? Three is the same as 33? I don’t think so. Of course, I understand they mean age is a state of mind. I hope my maturity is not in a state of arrested development at any of my previous ages. I’d like to think I experienced those years as fully as I was capable of at the time, and am continuing to evolve until I quit this mortal coil.

At 66, I find as each passing year leaves me less and less physically attractive it opens up opportunities to be seen for who I am, not how I look. I feel a deep sense of responsibility to bring my humanity to the forefront through compassion, generosity, patience, understanding, perspective and wisdom.

Of course, I can still get cranky and impatient. Part of growing older is lavishing some compassion on my own sweet self when those moods strike.

Nicole S. Urdang is a holistic psychotherapist in Buffalo.