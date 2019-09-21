Mike Harrington's MLB Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. New York Yankees. Remarkable job by Boone to win AL East and become first manager in history to open with two 100-win seasons. (1)

2. Houston Astros. Cole gets to 300 Ks in fall, maybe $300 million in winter. (2)

3. Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger goes 12 straight without a home run before collecting No. 45. (3)

4. Minnesota Twins. They're going to have a lot to say about that "automatic" Yankees-Astros ALCS. (4)

5. Atlanta Braves. First back-to-back division titles since run of 14 straight ended in '06. (5)

6. Oakland Athletics. Last six games on the road, in Anaheim and Seattle. (7)

7. Tampa Bay Rays. Final series in Toronto likely to decide wild-card race (6)

8. Cleveland Indians. That 18-1 mark against no-bite Tigers makes a difference. (8)

9. St. Louis Cardinals. Carpenter HR in 10th produces dramatic win at Wrigley. (9)

10. Washington Nationals. Host Tribe in final series, which figures to be crucial for both. (10)

11. Milwaukee Brewers. Stunning to see them go 7-2 in first nine after Yelich went down for season. (15)

12. Chicago Cubs. What happens to Maddon if they miss the postseason? (11)

13. Boston Red Sox. Like Epstein and Cherington before him, Dombrowski wins a World Series but pays for it when he can't repeat. (13)

14. New York Mets. Just had a terrible first half to overcome. (16)

15. Arizona Diamondbacks. See Mets. A nice run that will fall short. (12)

16. Philadelphia Phillies. Major disappointment in the NL this year. (14)

17. Texas Rangers. Host Red Sox and Yankees in final six games at Globe Life Park, site of '10 and '11 World Series. (17)

18. San Francisco Giants. Incredible series at Fenway: MikeYaz goes deep, Bochy gets No. 2,000. (18)

19. Cincinnati Reds. Suarez's 48th HR sets all-time record for Venezuelans. (20)

20. Los Angeles Angels. After premature end to season, Trout's career OPS sits at exactly 1.000. (19)

21. San Diego Padres. Lamet fans career-high 14 in win over Brewers. (21)

22. Chicago White Sox. Waiting for the prospects to keep maturing. Next year? (22)

23. Colorado Rockies. Arenado gets to 40 homers for third time. (25)

24. Seattle Mariners. Lewis with six homers in first 10 games. (24)

25. Pittsburgh Pirates. Vazquez's arrest on sex crimes a lurid finish to horrible second half. (23)

26. Toronto Blue Jays. Biggio third in club history to hit for the cycle. (26)

27. Kansas City Royals. Second straight 100-loss season, leaves 2015 feeling a long time ago. (27)

28. Miami Marlins. Mattingly getting extension despite losing 100. (28)

29. Baltimore Orioles. Bisons legend Jeff Manto let go as hitting instructor in purge of minor-league system. (29)

30. Detroit Tigers. Put an end to this misery. Going to crack 110 losses. (30)