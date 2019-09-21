Man, 29, charged with June shooting on Grant Street

Buffalo police early Saturday charged a man in connection with a June shooting on the West Side, according to a police report.

Hassan D. Lester, 29, was arrested at about 1:40 a.m. on Grant Street in connection with a June 10 incident near Grant and Auburn Avenue, according to the report.

In that incident, the victim told police a man fired multiple gunshots at him. Police recovered shell casings at the scene, according to the report.

Lester, of Anthony Tuariello Drive, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony.