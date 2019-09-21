LISOWSKI, Robert

Lisowski - Robert Of Lackawanna, NY, September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Falbo) Lisowski; loving father of Roberta Lisowski (Ronald Jarosz); cherished grandpa of Maria Rose and Olivia; dear brother of the late Fred (late Inee) and late Eugene (late Dolores) Lisowski; brother-in-law of Margaret Falbo; cherished uncle of JoAnn (Kevin) Scarsella; great-uncle of Kevin and Chelsea Scarsella. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., and where prayers will be said on Monday morning at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Pieta Chapel Mausoleum. Mr. Lisowski retired as a Principal in the Lackawanna School System after a long and proud career in education. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com