LEHMAN, John

Lehman - John September 18, 2019, at the age of 90, beloved husband of 64 years to the late Ann M. (nee Gorski); devoted father of Carl (Maria), Mark (Koni), Mary (Donald) Witkowski and Cheryl Lehman; most awesome grandfather of Jason (Melissa), Geoffrey (Katie), Ryan (Stacy), Samuel, Suzannah, John Michael, and Joey; adoring great-grandfather of Cecileia and Lilith; dearest brother of Lorraine (late Stanley) Hoffman, late Ann, Verna and Evelyn; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Monday at 9:30 am and at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 10 am followed by military honors. Mr. Lehman was a U.S. Navy Veteran, member of the Father Justin's Knights of Columbus Sr. Knights and Color Corps, and an OLC Usher for 50 years. Memorials in John's name may be made to The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park. Visitation Sunday 1-3 and 5-7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com