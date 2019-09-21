KARCHES, Maureen S. (McBrien)

Of Orchard Park, NY, September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert L. Karches; mother of Daniel P. (Steven), Timothy R. (Jessica), and William T. (Mark) Karches; grandmother of Owen, Ethan, and Abigail; sister of Katherine (Chuck) Spencer, Eileen (Larry) Curreri, Nancy (Paul) Dabrowski, and Sheila (Dale) Guy. The family will receive friends Sunday 4-8 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday 10 AM in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Niagara Falls, 311 1st St., Niagara Falls, NY 14303. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com