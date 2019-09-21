Kaisertown robbery suspect dies after police find him unresponsive

A Kaisertown robbery suspect died Thursday afternoon after police officers found him unresponsive on a porch on Cable Street, a Buffalo police spokesman said Saturday.

Officers were called to a home on Cable Street, south of Clinton Street, at about 3 p.m. for the report of a robbery, spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge wrote in an email.

Police found the suspect suffering from apparent medical distress. Officers started chest compressions and administered Narcan, but the man remained unresponsive, DeGeorge wrote.

The man, whose name was not released by police, was declared dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the man's death and are awaiting a ruling on the man's cause of death from the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.

The victim told police the suspect assaulted him, stole cash and a cell phone, according to a police report. The victim told officers he had been attempting to buy drugs from the suspect, according to the report.