Former state trooper charged with impersonating a state trooper

A former member of the State Police has been charged with impersonating a state trooper, according to state police.

Troopers received a complaint Sept. 10 that a man who identified himself as an off-duty trooper went to a home in Elma and asked to speak with a female resident, state police said Saturday in a news release.

Jason Lanning, 45, of Depew, was charged Friday with criminal impersonation and criminal possession of stolen property. He was accused of possessing unspecified items that were property of the State Police at the time of his arrest.

Lanning had previously worked as a trooper until 2010, the agency said.

Police ask anyone who may have had any similar interactions with Lanning to call them at (585) 344-6200.