Dylan Cozens, Jack Eichel among the Sabres expected to play against Maple Leafs

Dylan Cozens may have one last opportunity to prove he is ready to play for the Buffalo Sabres at 18 years old.

Cozens, who was drafted seventh overall in June, is among six Sabres who will face the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight in KeyBank Center after playing Friday at Scotiabank Arena. Arttu Ruotsalainen, Curtis Lazar, C.J. Smith, Rasmus Asplund and Henri Jokiharju are also getting a second consecutive game.

Though Jokiharju may be a lock to make the roster with Brandon Montour injured, the five forwards are receiving a long look before the roster is trimmed. None of the aformentioned players participated in the morning skate, providing them with ample rest ahead of the 7 p.m. faceoff.

"The players that are returning [to the lineup] – you saw we gave them a bit of a rest this morning – but it’s part of the analysis that we’re doing within the game," coach Ralph Krueger told the media Saturday morning. "We need to make some calls as we’d like to step forward with a smaller group next week. It’s definitely giving these guys one more chance to show their skills."

With only 15 players participating in the skate, the Sabres did not take line rushes. However, Sabres fans will see a lineup that is expected to feature Jack Eichel, Jimmy Vesey, Sam Reinhart, Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson, Marcus Johansson, Rasmus Dahlin, Colin Miller and Rasmus Ristolainen.

Carter Hutton will start in goal and could play the entire game, Krueger told the media. Additionally, Johansson is expected to center a line featuring Olofsson and Asplund. Johansson and Ristolainen are making their preseason debuts. Neither Zemgus Girgensons nor Johan Larsson are expected to be in the lineup after they didn't skate Friday night in Toronto.

The game will be broadcast on MSG, though the network is picking up Sportsnet's feed for a second consecutive night.

"There was a good chance [Cozens] was going to play, but he confirmed it yesterday with what he showed us and we need one more look here," Krueger said.

John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Kasperi Kapanen, Jason Spezza and Tyson Barrie are among the Maple Leafs' NHL players expected to be in the lineup.