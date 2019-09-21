Driver who crashed into Riverside house charged with aggravated DWI

A Riverside man was charged Friday night with aggravated driving while intoxicated after police said he crashed into another vehicle and a house near Riverside Park, according to a Buffalo police report.

Desaw Hsee, 33, of Progressive Avenue, was accused of crashing into the vehicle and the house on Crowley Avenue, between Tonawanda Street and Condon Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m., according to the report.

Hsee registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.21%, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%, according to the report.

In addition to aggravated DWI, Hsee was charged with reckless driving, driving without an ignition interlock device, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to the police report.