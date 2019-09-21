Buffalo man charged with fentanyl possession

A Buffalo man faces a felony drug possession charge after a traffic stop in Great Valley, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

Garrick L. Barnes, 29, was arrested Thursday night on Route 219 by police working as part of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

After the stop, which happened at 6:07 p.m., detectives executed a search warrant on the vehicle Barnes was driving. They found fentanyl packaged for sale inside the car, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Barnes was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. He was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail after being arraigned in Ashford Town Court.