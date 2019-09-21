Bills Mailbag: How active should team be ahead of NFL trade deadline?

This week’s Buffalo Bills mailbag is loaded with questions about what happens at running back without Devin Singletary and tight end without Tyler Kroft, a look ahead to the trade deadline and what the team has planned to honor the life of superfan Pancho Billa this weekend.

A quick note: We had more questions than I could get to this week, so if I felt like they could hold for a week, I saved them and they will appear next Sunday. Let’s get to it …

Ryan Van Buren asks: Do you see us making a trade before the deadline or do you see us being conservative and holding on to our draft capital?

Jay: I hate to avoid the question, but have to go with “it remains to be seen.” The deadline this year comes after the conclusion of play in Week 8. Including Sunday’s home opener, the Bills have five games between now and then. So much can happen in those five weeks. Does a key player get hurt? What does the team do in those five games? If it goes 3-2, for example, and gets to 5-2 on the season, perhaps the front office would be more willing to make an addition that strengthens the playoff hopes. If the record goes the other way, it might make more sense not to chase quick fixes and continue to build through the draft.

thehardt asks: If anything, which is most probable? Bring Duke Williams up to the active roster and make him a wide receiver/tight end? Trade for a wide receiver: Jarvis Landry or Stefon Diggs? Trade for Jalen Ramsey?

Jay: Promoting a player from the practice squad is the easiest move, since it doesn’t involve negotiating compensation with another team for a player. So that would be the most probable. As for the trade possibilities, I’ll start with Ramsey first: He’s an All-Pro talent, but the Bills have a No. 1 cornerback in Tre’Davious White. They also had the best pass defense in the NFL last year without Ramsey. It’s not worth trading a first-round draft pick (at least) to fix something that’s not broken. As for Landry and Diggs, I’m not seeing why the Browns or Vikings would be in a rush to move either player.

Arash asks: Why does Sean McDermott always play scared when the Bills have the lead? The end of the second quarter was a debacle on offense trying to run clock on back-to-back drives and it seemed to slow down the offense in the third quarter.

Jay: Conservative coaching isn’t limited only to McDermott. Looking at the game against the New York Giants, it was a disappointment that the offense couldn’t pick up a first down when they took over on the Bills’ 45-yard line with 1:49 left in the second quarter. That happens, though. Even the Patriots go three and out. I would have been fine with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll running a play when the Bills got the ball back on their 28-yard line with 47 seconds left in the first half against the Giants instead of choosing to run out the clock. The Bills did get the ball back to start the third quarter, but having more of an attack mentality in that situation would have been preferable. It’s tough to say whether that bled over to the third quarter, or if the Giants deserve more of the credit for making halftime adjustments.

Dylan asks: At what time this season (if any) do you see Devin Singletary getting the majority of carries out of the backfield? He's looked extremely promising and I think it hurts us to not have him on the field.

Jay: At the moment, that depends on health. The Bills would be wise not to rush Singletary back onto the field after he suffered a hamstring injury against the Giants. Assuming he returns at 100%, it won’t be long before Singletary gets more carries. Keep in mind, he’s actually played more snaps than Frank Gore, 68-62. The Bills went pass heavy early against the Jets, which limited Singletary’s opportunities. He was on the field for a lot of those plays, though, even if it was simply as a decoy.

Bill Perry asks: If Singletary is out, is Isaiah McKenzie the third running back? Beside sweeps, has he practiced?

Jay: To my knowledge, McKenzie has not taken snaps at running back. Keep in mind that we only see the beginning of practice in the regular season, but he has not gone through individual drills at the position when we are out there. Going back to training camp, he didn’t get traditional carries, either. Any use of McKenzie in the backfield would seemingly be here and there as a designed play and not the norm.

PT Fal asks: Is Sean McDermott playing the Singletary injury close to the vest in hopes of making T.J. Yeldon a big part of the game plan this week? We can’t rely on Frank Gore for 30 touches.

Harry Kozlowski asks: Do you think Brian Daboll is holding back some plays involving T.J. Yeldon? He's been too invisible, as if they are banking him for later.

Jay: I don’t get the sense that McDermott is playing coy about Singletary. He has called him day to day, which is the same thing I’ve heard from a league source. Singletary was at practice Thursday, even though he didn’t participate. He also participated in a community event earlier in the week. If his injury was more severe, he likely wouldn’t have been doing those things. I agree that Gore getting 30 touches is not a good idea.

I don’t think Daboll has avoided using Yeldon in the first two games to “save” him. That said, the Bills could do a lot worse for a third-string running back, especially against the Bengals. I expect Yeldon to get a fair amount of snaps and to be productive with them.

Ed Helinski asks: In your estimation which Bills tight end will emerge and become a significant part of the passing game?

Robert Goodwin asks: Even without the managing partner Mr. Kroft, I am comfortable with the firm of Knox, Sweeney, and Smith. How about you?

BigD asks: Do you think Dawson Knox can become the true tight end threat the Bills have never had? He’s got the blocking and the athleticism, but doesn’t seem to have the hands.

Jay: To Ed’s question, Dawson Knox stands the best chance at that. For starters, he’s played the most snaps through the first two weeks, but more than that, he’s got the best set of physical tools. Last year at Ole Miss, Knox averaged 18.9 yards per catch. That shows he’s got the ability to stretch the defense. I get the concern about his hands after he’s had a pair of drops in the first two weeks, but let’s see if that improves going forward.

To Robert’s question, I’d say those three tight ends aren’t going to keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night, but they can be a part of a successful offense. Knox’s blocking ability has been a pleasant surprise. It’s fair to be optimistic about what kind of players both he and Sweeney can become.

Kevin Bates asks: Do the Bills honor Pancho on Sunday?

MikeyG asks: Jay and all the Bills Mafia: 1. What are the Bills planning for Pancho's remembrance on Sunday? 2. The offensive line still needs to gel. What area of improvement do they need the most?

Jay: The Bills will honor Ezra Castro at 12:40 p.m. as part of a pregame ceremony. Team owner Kim Pegula will hand out game balls to members of Pancho Billa’s family, and students will receive backpacks stuffed with school supplies as part of the Pancho Pack program that was started in Castro’s honor.

As for the second part of Mikey’s question, the one area I’d like to see the Bills’ line improve is handling pressure. That’s not easy to do when the other team is blitzing heavily, but the Giants had some success in making Allen uncomfortable last week with their pressure packages. It’s on offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to make the necessary adjustments going forward.

dpr asks: Will the Bills have any punt return yards this year? #puntcatcher

Jay: They will once Andre Roberts returns, which could come as soon as Sunday against the Bengals. The sooner the team can get Micah Hyde off special teams, the better. He’s much too important to the defense to be taking hits as the punt returner. Roberts was a first-team All-Pro last year as a returner, so he should provide a boost. Nice shout out to Wade Phillips and Chris Watson with the hashtag, by the way.

Greg Tompsett asks: Has Corey Bojorquez solidified the punting job or just done well enough to continue his week-to-week try out? Could he survive two straight poor weeks?

Jay: It depends on if those two straight poor weeks contribute to losses. If they were to happen in wins, it would be easier to look the other way. I do think Bojorquez has had a better start to the season than his net average of 34.0 yards would suggest. The team’s coverage unit let him down on his long punt this year, which went 63 yards but was returned 60 yards. Bojorquez needs to continue to string together good performances. The longer he does that, the less likely the Bills would be willing to make a change, especially considering that would mean changing holders for Stephen Hauschka. The first two weeks have bought Bojorquez some rope, but I’m sure Brandon Beane and Co. are keeping close tabs on available punters, just in case.

Greg Tompsett asks: Would you say that Patrick DiMarco is a great fullback? Or the greatest fullback?

Jay: I feel like the mailbag is getting away from me …

William asks: Was Brian Brohm given a fair chance?

Jay: Yeah, it’s definitely time to wrap this up.

Louis Stromberg asks: Jay, how we doing? Hope you didn’t miss me too much because I’m back baby! Please give me your power rankings of the following backs: 1. baby back ribs, 2. the human back, 3. Backstreet Boys, 4. backpack and 5. the backstroke.

Jay: 1. The human back. Try getting around without it. 2. Backstreet Boys. If you claim you’re not singing along to “I Want It That Way” every time it comes on in the car, you’re a liar. 3. The backstroke. Bonus power rankings of swim strokes: Freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke. 4. Backpack. 5. Baby back ribs. Hot food take: Ribs are severely overrated. Thanks for all the questions this week!