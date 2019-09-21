Police pull wanted man's body from Niagara River; woman dies in related incident

Niagara Regional Police on Saturday recovered a body from the Niagara River that has been identified as a man wanted on an attempted murder charge.

A woman involved in an incident related to the search died Saturday.

The body in the river was recovered at about 1:30 p.m. A little past 5 p.m. Saturday, Niagara Regional Police Service released updated information on the agency's website showing that the individual recovered had been identified as Joshawa Raymond Douglas Brooks, 28, of Fort Erie, Ont.

Brooks had been last seen early Friday evening when he, a woman and a child appeared to be in distress in the river, according to police.

Emergency responders were called to the river near Jarvis Street and Niagara Boulevard on the Canadian side, in the vicinity of Unity Island. A bystander pulled a 29-year-old woman and a child from the water.

The woman, from Fort Erie, died in the hospital. Her name was withheld by authorities. The child was listed in stable condition.

Police said they wanted Brooks on an attempted murder charge connected with the child in the incident and a violation of probation. They did not elaborate on the circumstances.

Police asked anyone who may have witnessed what happened to call (905) 688-4111.