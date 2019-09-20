Wydysh is named Niagara County Legislature vice chairwoman

Niagara County Legislator Rebecca J. Wydysh, R-Lewiston, has been named the legislature's vice chairwoman by the Republican caucus that controls the Legislature, making her the first Republican woman to hold that position. She succeeds longtime vice chairman Clyde L. Burmaster, who died last month.

The first woman -- and the first African-American -- to serve in the Legislature's No. 2 position was Democrat Renae Kimble of Niagara Falls in 2003.

"Even though it’s just our little corner of the world, it is truly an honor to carry the torch," Wydysh said.

Wydysh chaired a county committee on response to the opioid addiction crisis, and also serves as president of the board of the Mental Health Association in Niagara County.