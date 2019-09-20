WENDEL, Norma M. (Tachok)

September 18, 2019, age 88, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved mother of Lynn (Burke) Glaser, Michael Wendel, late Gretchen Wendel, David (Debra) Wendel, Dianna Wendel and Mark Wendel; loving grandmother of Michelle (Jayson) Canfield, Erin Smelser, Kelly (Allen) Gale, Scott Wendel, Corey Bernard and Kaitlyn Wendel; great-grandmother of Abbey; daughter of the late Paul and Florence (nee Brautlacht) Tachok; sister of Gloria (late Norman) McLaughlin, late Paul Tachok and the late Ceil Tachok also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 8:30 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 9 AM. Interment Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Norma was a graduate of Sisters of Charity Hospital School of Nursing. Share condolences online at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com