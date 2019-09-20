Visit from Gillibrand sparks discussion with disabilities community

More housing for people with disabilities.

Better pay for the workers who care for them.

Greater access to public transportation.

Those are just a few of the pressing concerns that Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand heard from advocates for people with disabilities during her visit to the Buffalo region on Friday.

“I learned a lot,” the New York Democrat said after her visit, “and I’m going to work on some federal laws to make their lives better.”

Gillibrand, who dropped out of the 2020 presidential race in August, said she met a number of advocates from the disabilities community along the campaign trail who brought their needs and concerns to light.

She said she wanted to better understand the challenges facing people with disabilities in her own state and started hosting round-table discussions, like the one on Friday in Amherst at the offices of People Inc. on North Forest Road.

“I am really focusing this year on what we can do to lift up the disabilities community,” she told more than a dozen representatives taking part in the Friday event. “If you had a wish list, what would it be?”

Better pay for workers who care for people with disabilities is a big issue, said Rhonda Frederick, president and chief executive officer of People Inc. In the past, agencies were able to pay above minimum wage to attract workers, but that’s harder to do with the rise in the minimum wage in New York, she said.

Their workers are leaving the field for other jobs.

“It’s far beyond a crisis at this point,” said Sarah DiChristina, a self-advocacy specialist with The Arc Erie County. “We’re struggling to keep our services going, because we just don’t have the manpower.”

Advocates also raised the need for more housing for people with disabilities, including incentives that encourage developers to build and refurbish housing.

Extending and making more affordable paratransit services is another issue.

“We pay $70 for one bus pass – and it’s for 20 trips,” said Stephanie Speaker, an advocate trying to expand transit services for people with disabilities.

Chris Minkler, with the National Federation of the Blind of New York State, asked Gillibrand to cosponsor the Access Technology Affordability Act, which would give a $2,000 tax refund to blind people for the purchase of access technology, like screen readers.

“Do you know whose bill it is?” Gillibrand asked.

“The sponsor is Sen. (John) Boozman of Arkansas,” Minkler said.

“I’ll ask Senator Boozman when I get to the office – see if he needs a Democrat to sponsor,” Gillibrand said. “I’ll look into that. That’s a good one for me to work on.”