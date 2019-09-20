Transit Road restaurant, horse barn fires burn overnight in Depew

Depew firefighters battled two blazes early Friday morning – at a Transit Road restaurant and horse boarding business on Broadway.

Firefighters were at the scene of a fire at Thai House, 5246 Transit, at 12:21 a.m., according to posts on social media by the Depew Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to a fire at the S&L Ranch, 4447 Broadway, at 1:04 a.m., Depew police said in a news release. The building, which contained hundreds of bails of hay and burned for much of the night, was housing 12 horses and two dogs at the time of the blaze, police said.

The structure, which was fully engulfed when the first firefighters arrived, was declared a total loss.

No further details were released by police about the restaurant fire. Police also did not release any information about potential causes of the fires.