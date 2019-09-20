Top 2 candidates disqualified in Lockport police chief search

The top two candidates in the civil service rankings for Lockport police chief have been disqualified, scrambling the field for the position, which becomes vacant Sept. 30, when interim chief Steven C. Preisch steps down.

The Police Board on Thursday switched to an open hiring list, whose top three names are retired Detective Lt. Steven Abbott, retired Capt. Jeffrey Brodsky and Niagara County Drug Task Force Capt. Scott Lombardo.

Corporation Counsel Allen D. Miskell confirmed Friday that Detective Capt. Anthony J. Palumbo, the top scorer on the examination, was disqualified because his son is a patrolman. The city's 2014 anti-nepotism law says, "No municipal officer or employee may supervise a relative in the performance of the relative's official powers or duties."

Miskell said Mayor Michelle M. Roman raised the issue Wednesday. Roman didn't respond to a text asking why that didn't happen sooner.

The second scorer, Detective Lt. Todd A. Chenez, was disqualified for refusing to move into the city, which would violate a residency law.