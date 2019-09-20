This Fox Business host had no clue who Joe Dash is

Reporters never know where an interview with Burt Flickinger III will go – you just buckle up and enjoy the ride.

Fox Business News' Stuart Varney learned this back in February.

It's worth reviving now because Flickinger, a Buffalo native and veteran supermarket industry analyst, talked about the Whole Foods Market in Amherst, the subject of a recent Buffalo News article.

The "Varney & Co." host asked Flickinger about Whole Foods parent Amazon. Flickinger was off to the races, name checking Niagara Falls Boulevard, the University at Buffalo, Bon-Ton and Colleen Wegman.

Varney: "I haven’t a clue what you’re talking about."

Flickinger: ... "The future has some uncertainty going forward because [Amazon's] bricks and mortar is bad. Because guys like Joe Dash are beating 'em so badly."

Varney: "Joe Dash. Where the hell did he come from?"

Flickinger: ... "Great American Horatio Alger success story. Multigenerational. Goes from one store to a chain. David versus Goliath. David in the Dash family beating the Goliath in Bezos and Amazon."

The interview wraps up shortly after Varney's plea to "get a word in edgewise on my own show."