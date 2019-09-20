Share this article

This Fox Business host had no clue who Joe Dash is

The Dash's Market on Hertel Avenue in Buffualo. Supermarket analyst praised Dash's and its owner Joe Dash, on a cable business show this year. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News file photo)
Reporters never know where an interview with Burt Flickinger III will go – you just buckle up and enjoy the ride.

Fox Business News' Stuart Varney learned this back in February.

It's worth reviving now because Flickinger, a Buffalo native and veteran supermarket industry analyst, talked about the Whole Foods Market in Amherst, the subject of a recent Buffalo News article.

The "Varney & Co." host asked Flickinger about Whole Foods parent Amazon. Flickinger was off to the races, name checking Niagara Falls Boulevard, the University at Buffalo, Bon-Ton and Colleen Wegman.

Varney: "I haven’t a clue what you’re talking about."

Flickinger: ... "The future has some uncertainty going forward because [Amazon's] bricks and mortar is bad. Because guys like Joe Dash are beating 'em so badly."

Varney: "Joe Dash. Where the hell did he come from?"

Flickinger: ... "Great American Horatio Alger success story. Multigenerational. Goes from one store to a chain. David versus Goliath. David in the Dash family beating the Goliath in Bezos and Amazon."

The interview wraps up shortly after Varney's plea to "get a word in edgewise on my own show."

