Tae Kwon Do expert to teach basics during gun club meeting

A representative from the  Royal Tae Kwon Do Academy will demonstrate techniques and teach some of the basics during a free program at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.

Nancy Fernandez will address the fundamentals of self-defense during a meeting of the Dorie Miller Rifle and Pistol Club.

The club is named for the black Navy messman turned hero who manned an anti-aircraft gun when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in World War II, earning the Navy Cross despite the fact that segregation had barred him from combat roles.

