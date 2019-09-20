Suspensions force Williamsville East girls soccer to forfeit game; season under review

The Williamsville East girls soccer program is a perennial Section VI championship contender, but the Flames’ season is hanging in the balance after a unspecified number of players were suspended for violating terms of the interscholastic athletic contract they signed prior to the start of the campaign.

According to a statement released through district spokesperson Rita M. Wolff: “Recently, allegations involving the Williamsville East varsity girls soccer team were brought to the attention of Williamsville East administrators. These allegations have been investigated and as a result, it has been determined that a number of student athletes violated the interscholastic athletic contract signed by both parents and students. Those student athletes found to be in violation of the athletic agreement have been suspended from practice and competition for five weeks. The future of the 2019 Williamsville East Girls soccer season is currently under review.”

The statement also read that the Flames forfeited their Friday afternoon ECIC II contest at Starpoint.

The team also forfeited a game earlier in the week against Niagara Wheatfield.

Williamsville East coach and Section VI chairman Chris Durr declined comment. Flames Athletic Director Nicholas Suchyna did not return a message.

While the specific number wasn't provided, indications are the team didn't have enough players to field a lineup, leading to the forfeit.

Williamsville East is the defending Section VI Class A-1 champion and is looking to win its fourth crown in six years. The playoffs begin Oct. 22.

The Flames had a 4-0-1 record heading into this week.

Section VI requires soccer players to participate in at least six games in order to be eligible for the playoffs, according to assistant Section VI girls soccer chairperson Joanna Fildes.