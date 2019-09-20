Sports marketing specialist's new playing field: banking

Chris Passarell has held marketing jobs with New Era Cap, Russell Athletic and the National Football League.

And now, Evans Bank.

The last place you might expect to find Passarell is in the conservative confines of a bank. But in April, he joined Evans as its director of marketing. The 49-year-old East Aurora resident credits Evans' president and CEO, David Nasca, with taking a chance on someone without a banking background, and giving him the creative freedom to implement his ideas.

Passarell brings his own vibe to the job. He uses a catchphrase, "It's a great day for banking," around the Hamburg headquarters. His office is adorned with Star Wars statues and football helmets. He dresses casually and is comfortable in Vans skate shoes and baseball caps.

When Passarell, a Medina native, was in college, he thought he would become an urban planner. But as he graduated from SUNY Geneseo, he switched career gears. He turned his attention to sports marketing, and earned a master's degree in sports management at the University of Miami.

Passarell talked about his unlikely career leap and dropped a few hints at what's coming at Evans:

Q: How does someone with a sports marketing background fit in at a bank?

A: It's more about the marketing than anything else. When you look at the landscape in the banking industry, I always called it a 'sea of sameness.' When you looked at marketing (pieces) from different companies, it's kind of the same person, around their kitchen table with their laptop and a cup of coffee. I felt like as an industry, there could be a lot of improvement.

And to be kind of starting with a running start with a brand like Evans, which already had a little momentum for sure to begin with, I felt like the sky was the limit from a marketing standpoint, to be able to do different things that would really kind of not only shake up business for us, but maybe even the industry, to some extent.

Q: What have you learned about banking?

A: For us, it's about the experience, and I think everything counts for us. I always say, we have stores [instead of branches]. We have 15 stores. To me, a store is more about an experience. And I think we can provide an awesome experience, and everything counts from the moment someone walks into a store to the moment they leave.

Q: How do you make Evans stand out in a crowded banking field?

A: I'm all about creating a clear and crisp, clean message. We have an awesome color, orange, to start with. So orange has always been a color for creativity and fun. … We've been using a lot of lifestyle imagery. People from different backgrounds than you would typically expect. We have a tattoo artist in one of our latest pieces of (marketing). We have a woman runner who you typically wouldn't see in a bank ad necessarily. … I do try to take in inspiration from other industries and bring them into an industry that doesn't typically have that type of inspiration to it.

Q: What have you carried over from your jobs in sports marketing?

A: People do want to associate with cool brands. That is what's translating. Some people would look at banking and say it's very serious and you can't make it cool. And then I look at Geico, which is insurance, and it's very serious, and they use cavemen and geckos. I feel like there's a real opportunity to do something different in this space and create a coolness about the brand that people want to be associated with.

Q: Do you tailor your message differently to retail and commercial banking customers?

A: The messaging and our targeting is the same. It's where we appear with the messaging that's different. So if we're trying to reach retail consumers, we might do that via Shredd and Ragan in the morning.

But then for the business consumers, we always refer that more as a contact sport. You have to be in front of them and creating experiences. We're very much involved in gatherings of business people, getting in front of a smaller, captive audience, in more of an intimate setting.

Q: What's the best way to reach customers?

A: I think you have to take a mutual fund approach to that, because you don't want to lock in to any one piece of the marketing matrix. It's very easy to get caught up in social media these days, and of course, we're going to do a lot of social media. But I think you also have to have a nice balance. We do radio, we do outdoor, we do a lot of experiential and event marketing, so you're going to see a lot more of that from us.

Q: How about younger customers in particular?

A: Certainly social media comes into play. But millennials are really looking for experiences, too. That's where we want to create unique experiences. Without saying too much, we're looking at doing some interesting things in store next year and actually drawing people into stores for different reasons for banking, potentially.