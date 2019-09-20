SHIRLEY, Nancy E. "Ms. Nancy" (Vasbinder)

September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of James J. Shirley; loving mother of Marcus, Erin (Dan) Leone, and Ryan (Amy) Shirley; dearest grandmother of Jack and Grayson Shirley, and Lauren Leone; dear sister of Marcia (Norman) Goldberg; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, 2-6 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Nancy was affectionately known as Miss Nancy by her beloved students. Memorials to Autism of WNY, 19 Limestone No. 1, Buffalo, NY 14221. Please share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com