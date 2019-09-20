SCHILK, Betty Sylvia

SCHILK - Betty Sylvia July 29, 2019, Betty died in the loving company of her children, in Bellingham, WA. Betty was born February 28, 1925 in Buffalo, NY. She lived in the Buffalo area until 2012 when she moved to Virginia Beach and finally Washington state in May 2015. Betty is survived by her four children: Georgia Schilk and her husband Ben Oh of Virginia, Leslie Currie and her husband John of New York and their son Tobie of Pennsylvania, Jonathan Schilk and his wife Susan of Washington, Alison Rosborough and her husband Robert and their children Mason and Isabella of Maine, and her niece Dawn Beltz of New York. A Memorial Service will be held in the Little Chapel of the Elms, in Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., Buffalo NY, on September 27, 2019 at 11 AM.