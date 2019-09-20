Roswell researcher seeks cellular clues on his quest to halt cancer

Pancreatic cancer is the 11th most common form of cancer in the U.S. – but the third-leading cause of cancer death. The five-year survival rate of those with pancreatic cancer is 9%, according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or PanCAN.

It’s why the network helps organize PurpleStride 5K runs/walks across the country, including an inaugural event the Western New York affiliate will host at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.; learn more and register at purplestride.org/westernnewyork.

It’s also why cancer researchers, including Michael Feigin, are hard at work trying to improve life-extending pancreatic cancer treatments.

“A lot of what I work on is cell signaling pathways, how cells communicate with their environment and relay that information to grow into different cancers,” said Feigin, 38, a Long Island native and assistant professor of oncology in the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics.

Feigin came to Buffalo two years ago because its cancer hospital is known for collaboration among scientists and clinicians. The Feigin Laboratory of Cellular Biology at Roswell studies several cancers at the molecular level, including pancreatic, breast and skin cancers.

He and like-minded researchers hope if they can better understand how these cancers start, grow and spread, they can find more effective ways to stop or – better yet – prevent them.

[Related: Fighting back after losing a husband and brother to pancreatic cancer]

In Feigin’s laboratory, a combination of nine staff members and students study how genes are regulated in cancer and how cells talk to each other – or don’t. When communication fails, treatments often do, too.

Cancer cells can be very good at telling other cells that would otherwise help attack and sweep them out of the body to ignore them instead.

In the case of pancreatic cancer, malignant cell growth almost always goes undetected until it is so far advanced it’s extremely hard to address.

“I really focus on the on the pancreas right now because it's the biggest problem,” Feigin said.

PanCAN marks its 20th anniversary this year. There were only two approved pancreatic treatment options after its first decade. Now there are four times that many – but none so far have extended life dramatically. Network-fueled funding looks to improve detection and find better breakthroughs, said Lynne Jakubowski, of Clarence, who launched the regional chapter two years ago, after she lost both her husband and brother to the disease.

The network recently successfully pushed to allow pancreatic cancer patients to participate in more than one clinical trial across the country at the same time “instead of waiting to see if one thing works,” Jakubowski said. “Some of these patients don’t have that time.” More oncologists also tend to start chemotherapy before surgery instead of waiting.

Feigin is among researchers trying to learn more about the role of a gene called KRAS that has the ability to turn on and off cell growth. Two specific gene mutations tend to lock KRAS into the on position. In the case of pancreatic cancer, related cells also do very little to warn the body’s immune system to intervene and attack cancer cells, giving them free reign to grow.

Those cells also block efforts of chemotherapy drugs and other treatments to inhibit cancer growth, Feigin said.

Researchers are trying to figure out ways to block that interference and turn off KRAS to help choke off cancer. KRAS mutations also figure in to one of every three lung cancers, Feigin said, but in that case treatment has advanced more than in the pancreas, which is more dense and has fewer and smaller blood vessels in which to launch a chemo or immunotherapy treatment attack.

The promising news is that researchers are getting a better handle on how cell communication goes awry, continuing to seek ways to fix it, and discovering that communication pathways can be similar in more than one type of cancer.

Still, Feigin said, cancers differ, and present different challenges.

“The immune system is really good at getting rid of things that aren't supposed to be in our body,” he said. “We need to figure out what the cancer cells are doing to block the immune system and then, once we figure that out, can we block that? If we can, then the immune system should be able to work against these cancers, like they do in a dozen other cancers.

“In melanoma, they've been incredibly effective, and some patients have been cured.”