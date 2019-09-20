The Federal Communications Commission gets more complaints about unwanted phone calls than anything else.

Robocalls are the biggest concern I hear about from you guys, too, in addition to complaints about cable and internet providers. You're getting calls every day about things like extended car warranties for cars you don't even own anymore and IRS bills you have never owed.

Certain robocalls are allowed: informational ones like those that remind you about school closures, debt collection calls about legitimate debts (not those selling services to reduce your debt, or trying to collect fake debts or debts you've already paid), political calls, certain calls from your health care providers like those that give prescription notifications, and messages that come directly from legitimate charities. Everything else is off limits if you're on the Do Not Call Registry.

You probably put your name on the Do Not Call list years ago but are still getting calls. That's because scam artists don't follow rules, including ones that say they can't call people whose names are on a government list. If you do get a call, it's illegal, and a red flag that you don't want whatever they're selling.

Caller ID is no help. "Spoofing" technology allows scammers to hide their real numbers and make it look like their call is coming from somewhere in your area code or someplace important like a government agency, which can make you more likely to answer.

If you remember one thing, it should be this: if someone calls you out of nowhere and asks for personal information, a money transfer or gift cards, it's a scam.

Robocalls are infuriating, especially because it feels like there's nothing we can do about them. It's easy for robocallers to hide. They have technology that lets them make thousands of calls at a time, and they can live anywhere in the world, which makes them hard to trace and almost impossible to punish.

And to be honest, there are no great solutions that will put an end to them anytime soon. Still, government agencies and mobile carriers swear they're going to great lengths and working together to fight them. Carriers have lobbied for the ability to block certain numbers by default, rather than waiting for customers to opt-in to call-blocking services, and the Federal Communications Commission voted to allow them to do that in June.

Together they say they track and block reported numbers, watch for suspicious patterns like high call volume, go after illegal callers, and are working on new authentication technology to separate real calls from robocalls. The FTC has also filed federal injunctions to stop specific robocallers.

But the calls keep coming.

While we wait for a better solution, here's what you can do: