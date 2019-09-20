Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 20, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to psychologist Dr. Joyce Brothers, born on this date in 1927, “Listening, not imitation, may be the sincerest form of flattery.”

• • •

HITCH A RIDE – The Western New York Railway Historical Society offers an Octoberfest Hay Ride and Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St. Hayrides are $1. For info, call Marty Visciano at 864-3691.

• • •

ON THE HOUSE – The Buffalo Police Department Traffic Bureau hosts a Community Day from noon to 5 p.m. at the former Precinct 11 station house, 1345 Bailey Ave., and adjacent Moreland Field. Free food, beverages and games. All are welcome.

• • •

SOUP TIME – Niagara Hose Fire Company No. 3, 74 Wheeler St., City of Tonawanda, will hold a chowder sale at noon Saturday. Cost is $4.50 a quart. For advance orders, drop off a container early.

• • •

TUNING UP – “Musical Friends,” a chamber music concert, opens the 23rd season for Amherst Chamber Ensembles at 3 p.m. Sunday in Trinity United Methodist Church, 711 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Admission is free. For more info, visit acemusic.org.

• • •

BIG BLOOMS – “Garden Full of Flowers” is the topic when Maria Gerbracht speaks at the meeting of the Hamburg House and Garden Club at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect Ave. Interested gardeners are welcome. For info, call Nancy Kryszczuk at 652-2539.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Donald J. Schall Sr., Vaughn Keller, Linda Pellegrino, Pamela Pope, Vanessa Glushefski, Mike Rathke, Bev. Ralyea, Sister Mary Joanne Suranne, Sister Anne Marie Jablonicki, Marilyn Lickfeld, Steven Granelli, Mary Ross Lysiak, Katherine Gibbins, Ashley Guzzetta Smith, Heather Hassett, Dan Sikorski, Val Sweetland, Karen Chmiel, Sally Harper, Tony Niescher, Teresa Karg, Mary Helinski, Dru Weaver, Colleen Carr and Gertrude Apfel Berke.

AND SATURDAY – Judy Kaprove, Judie Bailey, Andrea Haxton, Marian Hetherly, Claudine Ewing, Michelle Barron, Derek Landri, Colleen Kaney, Francesca Bond, Jordyn Nicolle Panek, Josephine Harris, Alyssa Lickfeld, Charlotte Pawlak, Ed Kowalczewski, David Karb, Marian Lazickas, Bill Schworm Jr., Sandy Schilling, Helen Mack, Joan Harms, Vincent Muscarella, Pat Till, Jordan Joel Jacobsen, Lilia Qi, Diane Aures, Mildred O’Donnell, Tatum Pischka and Bob Rodzik.

AND SUNDAY – Marc Adler, Robert Shibley, Laurie Brown, Amy Heumann, Hadar Borden, David Merrell, Kathy Macris, Norm Murray, Sue Campbell Klinshaw, Kevin Livingstone, Betty Ann Wilson, Denise Daniels, Jack Helinski, Bob Dando, Brandon Kuczmarski, Mike Verostko, Sue Campbell Klinshaw, Ethel Cole, Shantell Roland, Kenny L. Smith and Betty Ann Wilson.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.