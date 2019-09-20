After fainting, Rep. Tom Reed diagnosed with pneumonia

WASHINGTON – A day after collapsing shortly before a television interview, Rep. Tom Reed said Friday he is suffering from pneumonia.

“Thank you to everyone for their thoughts and prayers," Reed, a Corning Republican, said in a statement. "After my evaluation by the doctors at George Washington University Hospital, it turns out I had a previously undiagnosed case of pneumonia. I look forward to returning to work on Monday.”

Reed fainted shortly before an interview with the Fox Business Channel in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building Thursday afternoon. Witnesses said he was unconscious for about 30 seconds. Medical personnel then arrived and transported him to the hospital.

Pneumonia is not unheard of among politicians. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who now serves as minority leader, suffered from pneumonia in 2016. And the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton, left a Sept. 11, 2016, event in New York City while battling pneumonia.

Reed, who was first elected to Congress in 2010, represents the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes.