NISBERG, Elaine (Feinman)

September 19, 2019. Wife of Malcolm Nisberg; mother of Debbie (Gary) Hecht and Steven (Donna) Nisberg; sister of Harvey (Colleen) Feinman; also survived by three grand and three great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday 10:30 AM at Mesnekoff Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com