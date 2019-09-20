Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to cab robbery, home invasion

Davon D. Handley of Niagara Falls faces up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to a knifepoint taxicab robbery and a home invasion in which a gun was fired.

Handley, 22, of Willow Avenue, admitted to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree robbery for a Dec. 21 holdup of a cab driver near the corner of Ashland Avenue and 19th Street in the Falls. The cabbie fled and Handley made off with the vehicle, police said at the time.

He also pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree burglary for an April 30 break-in at a Willow Avenue residence in which a shot was fired, according to Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Ryan K. Parisi.

County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III ordered Handley held without bail pending sentencing Nov. 15.